iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,165. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

