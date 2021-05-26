iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF makes up about 5.0% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 162.8% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

SOXX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $425.16. 27,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.50. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $240.98 and a 12 month high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

