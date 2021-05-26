iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after buying an additional 1,523,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.24. The stock had a trading volume of 140,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,713. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.28. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.