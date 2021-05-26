iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 366,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,219,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $80.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

