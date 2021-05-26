iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Stock Position Raised by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WPS remained flat at $$38.38 during trading on Wednesday. 2,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

