iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,790,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,860,970 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,155,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of IEFA remained flat at $$76.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9,756,412 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

