iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

AIA stock opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.