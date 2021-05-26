Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.77

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 34033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,358 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,501. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,871,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,260 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.