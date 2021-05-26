iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $114.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iRobot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iRobot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRBT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.99. 1,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,451. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. iRobot has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.