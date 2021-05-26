IQ.cash (IQ) Reaches Market Cap of $271,784.91

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $271,784.91 and approximately $68,201.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00362259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00187256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.00837970 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031986 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.