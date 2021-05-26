Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.77.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Himension Fund bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

