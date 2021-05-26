Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Several other brokerages have also commented on IOVA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,981 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 108,988 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

