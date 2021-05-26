Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 36563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 573,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

