Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 43,895 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the typical volume of 4,771 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $13.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.42. The stock had a trading volume of 310,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,829. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

