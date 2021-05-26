Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 20,394 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 915% compared to the typical volume of 2,010 call options.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

