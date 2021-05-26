Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 64 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.05. 40,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,662. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

