Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $228,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.51. 32,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,675. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

