Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. 77,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,045. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

