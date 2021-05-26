Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DREUF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: DREUF) recently:

5/20/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.75 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DREUF opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

