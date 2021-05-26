Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):

5/25/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

5/11/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$33.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

4/12/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SU stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.98. 1,483,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,746,794. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,554.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,083.33%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

