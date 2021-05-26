Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.51

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 55257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.