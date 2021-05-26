Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the April 29th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

