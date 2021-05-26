Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 30,048 shares.The stock last traded at $14.85 and had previously closed at $14.58.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $555.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.