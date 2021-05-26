Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,145 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $846.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $828.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $776.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.