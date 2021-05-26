Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Prospect Hill Management LLC

Prospect Hill Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.8% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $839.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,175. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.03 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $828.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $776.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

