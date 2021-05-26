Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-$9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $434.91.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.99. 1,435,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.51 and its 200-day moving average is $385.84. Intuit has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $442.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

