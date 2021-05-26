Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-$9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.050 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $434.91.
NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.99. 1,435,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.51 and its 200-day moving average is $385.84. Intuit has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $442.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.