Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $442.71.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.74.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

