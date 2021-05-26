Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Intrusion reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,307,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 875.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 1,010.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,847. Intrusion has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $222.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

