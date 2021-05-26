Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

ITJTY opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

