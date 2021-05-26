Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 557.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.86. 46,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,928. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.64. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

