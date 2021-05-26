Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $6.61 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up 3.4% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.32.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $163.39. 27,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,086. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

