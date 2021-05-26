Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. PotlatchDeltic comprises about 2.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

