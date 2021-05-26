Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ETSY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

ETSY stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.98. The stock had a trading volume of 69,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

