Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 115,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,668. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $596.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.