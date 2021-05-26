Internet Computer Market Cap Hits $16.94 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $16.94 billion and $402.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $136.56 or 0.00352473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00060780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00187371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.74 or 0.00835562 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,290,321 coins and its circulating supply is 124,048,742 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.