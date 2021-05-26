International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in International Money Express by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after buying an additional 1,601,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in International Money Express by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 503,253 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

