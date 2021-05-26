InterCure Ltd (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in May

InterCure Ltd (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the April 29th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on InterCure in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRCLF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019. InterCure has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

InterCure Ltd engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products for medical use in Israel and internationally. It also invests in bioscience, life sciences, medical equipment, and biotechnology sectors. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

