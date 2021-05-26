Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Receives C$17.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.48.

IPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE IPL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.80. 110,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.52. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$18.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

