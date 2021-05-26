Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,595 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 788,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,614,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

