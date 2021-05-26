Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Apriem Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 131,070 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.0% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $19,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. 425,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,614,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

