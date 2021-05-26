Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Shares Down 2.8%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18. 702,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,730,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

