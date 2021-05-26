Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 370,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cerecor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 33,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cerecor in the first quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cerecor by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 120,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CERC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $253.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.56. Cerecor Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 193.20% and a negative net margin of 1,653.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

