Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

RARE stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,451. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 6,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $856,377.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,067.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,403 shares of company stock worth $10,083,453 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

