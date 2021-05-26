Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $8.80 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,000. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 2.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $164.31. 63,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,369. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

