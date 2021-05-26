Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $4.52 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 454,248 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,745. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. 76,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,861. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

