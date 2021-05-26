Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 69,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,653. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

