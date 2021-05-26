Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $14.08 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envista comprises 4.0% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Envista worth $14,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 59,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

