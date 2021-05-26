Intact Financial (IFC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intact Financial (TSE: IFC) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2021 – Intact Financial had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$180.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$190.00.

5/12/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$200.00 to C$205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$179.00 to C$184.00.

4/23/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$177.00 to C$178.00.

IFC traded up C$2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$161.55. 57,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$161.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$151.43. Intact Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$126.46 and a 12 month high of C$167.81. The stock has a market cap of C$23.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.7713529 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

