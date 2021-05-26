Insider Selling: Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Sells 1,161 Shares of Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Waters stock opened at $321.14 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $322.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.