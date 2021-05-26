Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider Sells 280,000 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $2,903,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,960,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Michael Jellen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86.

Shares of VLDR stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,798. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

